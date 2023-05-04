Saskatchewan gears up for coronation of King Charles

Residents of Saskatchewan are gearing up for the coronation of King Charles this weekend.

Many have been stocking their cupboards with British goodies from shops like Churchill’s British Imports.

“We’ve had lots of people picking up scones, Scotch eggs from us,” Tony Badger said. “As well as other treats like egg custard, Bakewell tarts, making sure they've got plenty of tea. So it seems there are going to be a lot of people in Saskatoon celebrating in their own way, you know, so it's great to see.”

He said the store only received part of its order of specialty items for the big day.

“We are still trying to get more because we've had a lot of people in trying to get different bits and pieces and see what else we might be getting.”

CTV News will be airing special coverage of the event starting around 2 a.m. on Friday. Viewers can watch on CTV News Channel, CTVNews.ca, and through the CTV News app.

How to celebrate the coronation in Sask.

Several venues in and around Saskatchewan are hosting special celebrations for the coronation, including:

Winston’s English Pub (Saskatoon)

The coronation will be streamed at Winston's English Pub in Saskatoon. The pub will be open all day, according to the event's Facebook page.

Churchill’s British Imports (Saskatoon)

A traditional high tea will be held at Saskatoon’s Churchill’s British Imports with homemade goodies in celebration of the coronation.

Government House (Regina)

Family activities are planned at Government House in Regina on May 13, including a musical performance by Jeffrey Straker. Children can craft their own coronation crown, and there will be royal regalia on display in the museum.

Nana K's (Regina)

Regina Farmers' Market will see some extra goodies at Nana K’s British Pies this weekend. There will be coronation pie, coronation quiche, and other delectables like sticky toffee pudding, steak and kidney pie, sausage rolls, and Cornish pastries.