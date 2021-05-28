Saskatchewan Health Authority lowers age eligibility for second doses

Starting Saturday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is lowering the age eligibility for second doses to 70 years and older or anyone immunized on or before March 15th.

“Once an individual is eligible for immunization they remain eligible and can be immunized at any time,” the SHA said in a news release Friday evening. “For all other residents, eligibility to book for second doses will be announced according to the age-based and priority sequencing of first doses, as detailed on the Government of Saskatchewan's Second Dose Strategy.”

The SHA says residents will be required to show the date of their first dose, which they say is noted on a card given to people on the day of first immunization. If your card is misplaced, the SHA says it can be found by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829), or checking Immunization History on the resident's MySaskHealthRecord account.

The health authority also says the brand of second dose must be the same as the first.

“The type of vaccine available at each location will be confirmed when booking online or over the phone. For drive-thru and walk-in clinics the vaccine brand will be noted on the COVID-19 Immunization Update PSA's, and on the online schedule. Vaccine brands available at, and information on, participating pharmacies can be viewed at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.”