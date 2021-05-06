Saskatchewan Jazz Festival sets sights on August dates

The province recently announced its three-stage reopening plan which is exciting festival organizers.

“We’re optimistic,” said artistic director of the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival Kevin Tobin. “We certainly energized and wanting to put on a festival.”

The festival, which normally runs in July, is planning on pushing back its dates to August.

In a normal year, the 10-day-event runs at 23 venues featuring 125-135 shows for 75,000 people.

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to produce that kind of festival,” Tobin said.

The festival could proceed if the province meets Step Three requirements: three weeks after 70 per cent of people over 18 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.