Saskatchewan judge under review after sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor
The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint filed against a judge who recently heard a sexual assault trial for a former Regina doctor.
The complaint was filed on June 8 by a woman who had accused Sylvester Ukabam of touching her inappropriately while he performed a colonoscopy.
The woman cannot be named due to a publication ban.
Last month, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Brian Scherman acquitted Ukabam of seven counts of sexual assault.
The judge said in his written decision that the women were mistaken about what they felt.
The complainant says the judge's decision reflects an underlying attitude of ignorance, misogyny and gender bias that she says is deeply unsettling.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2022.
-
Two people seriously injured in Etobicoke shootingTwo people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.
-
Cyclist in hospital after being struck Friday nightA cyclist was in hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
-
As living costs surge, tenants dread B.C.'s next inflation-matched rent increaseWith annual rent increases tied to inflation in British Columbia, tenant advocates are worried the next hike could force some already-struggling families from their homes.
-
Edmonton to meet four-year affordable housing goals, council to discuss further targetsWhile Edmonton will meet its four-year subsidized housing unit targets by the end of the year, city council will discuss how the city should approach its next goals.
-
Kitsilano resident group rejects proposed social housing building, calls for better modelA vocal group in Kitsilano is once again rejecting plans for a social housing building in the neighbourhood.
-
Halifax’s new drive-in movie theatre prepares for first screeningThe largest drive-in movie theatre east of Montreal is one day away from opening.
-
Retired Mountie pushing for criminal charges in the death of Arlene WesterveltIt’s been six years since the mysterious drowning death of Arlene Westvervelt, and now a retired RCMP member is spearheading her family’s fight for justice.
-
New exhibit celebrates Prince Edward Island's Mi'kmaq, Acadian historyA new exhibit at the Acadian Museum in Miscouche, P.E.I., provides a look back into the province's Mi'kmaq and Acadian history.
-
Stranger sexually assaulted woman walking in Kelowna, RCMP sayMounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger in the city earlier this week.