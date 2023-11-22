Saskatchewan legislature makes changes to security in light of assembly disruption

Saskatchewan's head of security at the province's legislature says it's changing public access to the galleries after protesters disrupted proceedings earlier this week.

In an email to staff obtained by The Canadian Press, security director Dani Herman says access to the public galleries is to be limited to 20 people at one time, unless it's for pre-scheduled tours approved by her.

Herman says people and groups must pre-register with their names and addresses to attend, and that she must receive their forms at least 72 hours in advance.

Herman says people who walk in and don't register won't be permitted into the galleries, unless she grants them permission.

She says the new protocols are to be in effect until Nov. 30, and could be changed back after that date, subject to review.

Earlier this week, dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel disrupted proceedings and were removed from the building.

"Upon reassessment (occurs on Nov. 20), if in the opinion of the director of security for the Legislative District, the threat to operations and public safety within the Legislative District has decreased to a point the measures can be eliminated, LDSU will remove the temporary operating procedures and resume the normal standard operating procedures for admission of individuals to the galleries," Herman said in her email.

Herman directed The Canadian Press to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety for comment. The ministry did not immediately respond.

Last year, the Saskatchewan Party government overhauled security operations.

The Public Safety Ministry now oversees security in the building, including the public galleries.

Before the changes, the Speaker's office had been responsible for security. The sergeant-at-arms remains responsible for security on the floor of the assembly only.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.