Saskatchewan man charged in southern Alberta fire near Morrin Bridge

A Saskatchewan man is facing charges in connection with a fire in southern Alberta on Canada Day.

The fire was located near the Morrin Bridge on Highway 27 in Kneehill County, north of Drumheller, Alta.

Farmers in the area jumped into action to help firefighters from the Three Hills Fire Department as they battled the blaze.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report a suspicious male leaving the scene.

Police were able to identify a suspect and take him into custody.

Alvin Sayer, 63, of Saskatoon, has been charged with six offences under the Forest and Prairie Protection Act and one offence under the Forest and Prairie Protection Regulation.

RCMP are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who has CCTV footage of the fire to call them at 403-443-5539, or to submit tips anonymously online through Crime Stoppers.