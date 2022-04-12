Saskatchewan man charged with manslaughter in Lloydminster death

A man from the border community of Onion Lake, Sask., has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after a "physical altercation" left a Lloydminster man dead.

RCMP responded to the fight in the downtown area of that city on March 30 at 6:59 p.m., where a 50-year-old man was found suffering "serious life threatening injuries."

Paramedics took the man to hospital, but he died of his injuries on April 2.

Warren Ray Lewis, 24, faces a manslaughter charge and is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on April 22.

RCMP did not name the man that died.