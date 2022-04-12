Saskatchewan man charged with manslaughter in Lloydminster death
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
A man from the border community of Onion Lake, Sask., has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after a "physical altercation" left a Lloydminster man dead.
RCMP responded to the fight in the downtown area of that city on March 30 at 6:59 p.m., where a 50-year-old man was found suffering "serious life threatening injuries."
Paramedics took the man to hospital, but he died of his injuries on April 2.
Warren Ray Lewis, 24, faces a manslaughter charge and is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on April 22.
RCMP did not name the man that died.
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of ElmiraEmergency services are on-scene at the site of a collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma north of Elmira.
-
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment CanadaEnvironment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
-
Fort Macleod, Alta. councillor in hot water for role in Coutts blockadeA town councillor in Fort Macleod, Alta. has been publicly reprimanded by the mayor and other members of council for taking a leadership role in the Coutts border blockade.
-
'He was innocent': Funeral held for international student killed near Toronto subwayKartik Vasudev is being remembered as part of a community — a community of students who came to Canada for a better life.
-
Dozens of road work projects planned in Waterloo region this summerAs the weather warms up, the road construction season is beginning in Waterloo region, with more than 20 major projects scheduled to move forward.
-
Wait times higher than normal at Windsor Regional Hospital emergency departmentWindsor Regional Hospital is warning residents its emergency department is seeing heavy volumes.
-
'Homeowners need to be vigilant': Nanaimo RCMP investigating 3 suspicious firesMounties are asking the public to help identify a person of interest after three suspicious fires were set in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jumpGas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
-
Manitoba updates COVID-19 booster shot approach for youthIn a bulletin released Wednesday, the province said a booster dose should be offered to people in the age group who have underlying medical conditions, belong to a racialized or marginalized community that is disproportionately affected by COVID-19 or live in a shelter, group home or a correctional facility.