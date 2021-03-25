Saskatchewan man charged with second-degree murder in death of infant girl in Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP has arrested a Saskatchewan man on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of a 10-month-old girl in Flin Flon.

RCMP said on August 11, 2020, officers were called to an infant in distress in Flin Flon. When officers and emergency crews arrived, they found a 10-month-old girl unresponsive. RCMP said she was pronounced dead.

In January 2021, RCMP said it received information showing the girl's injuries were not accidental and her death was deemed a homicide.

On Tuesday, RCMP arrested 25-year-old Robert Alexander Bear of Sandy Bay, Saskatchewan, at his home. Bear was remanded into custody on a charge of second-degree murder.

"Arrangements are currently underway to return Robert Bear to Manitoba for a court appearance," RCMP said in a news release.

The charge has not been proven in court.

RCMP, along with Major Crimes Services, continue with their investigation.