Saskatchewan man forced off of road near The Pas, stabbed: RCMP
RCMP in The Pas are looking for witnesses after a Saskatchewan man was run off the highway, then attacked and stabbed earlier this month.
Mounties say they were called to The Pas hospital around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 22 after a man had been admitted with stab wounds.
Investigators determined that a 49-year-old man from Saskatchewan was driving south on Highway 10 - approximately 50 kilometres north of The Pas, when another vehicle came up behind him and allegedly rammed his vehicle several times. This caused the victim’s vehicle to veer off the road and into the ditch.
As the victim tried to climb out of the ditch, he was confronted by at least two suspects who assaulted and stabbed him multiple times. The man was taken to hospital in serious condition but has since been released.
No description is available of the assailants nor their vehicle. However, investigators do not believe this to be a random attack.
The RCMP is asking anyone who may have been driving on Highway 10 near Wanless, Man. on the night of Dec. 22, or who may have information as to what led to this attack to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Vancouver airport to test wastewater on flights from China for COVID-19As Canada brings in new COVID-19 restrictions for travellers arriving from China, a wastewater testing program for arriving flights is being expanded to Vancouver.
-
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoricPrime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
-
Aura Lee MacPherson named CTV Regina's 2022 Citizen of the YearAura Lee MacPherson has been named CTV Regina’s Citizen of the Year for 2022.
-
'No one to contact at Sunwing': Sask. family left stranded in Mexico for 8 daysA Saskatchewan family is describing their experience after they were left stranded in Mexico for over a week after Sunwing cancelled flights to and from the province.
-
'It's bittersweet': Ukrainian Free Store closes during move to new locationIt's a new year, new location for the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers, which has closed temporarily while it prepares to move to a bigger space.
-
Increased ridership will fix transit safety issues: Transit advocateHopping on a bus is going to cost you five cents more in 2023, but a transit advocate says the fare increase is the opposite of what the city should be doing.
-
'One of the great theologians': Winnipeg Catholics mourn BenedictWinnipeg's Catholic community is mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
-
2022 Bell Capital Cup comes to a closeThe final buzzer sounded at the Bell Capital Cup on Saturday, as the minor hockey tournament returned to arenas in Ottawa following a three-year pandemic hiatus.
-
Warm temperatures delay beginning of local ski seasonSeven days following a wicked winter storm, temperatures have shot up to near double digits and put the brakes on a favourite winter activity.