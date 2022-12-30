Saskatchewan man forced off of road near The Pas, stabbed: RCMP

RCMP in The Pas are looking for witnesses after a Saskatchewan man was run off the highway, then attacked and stabbed earlier this month.

Mounties say they were called to The Pas hospital around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 22 after a man had been admitted with stab wounds.

Investigators determined that a 49-year-old man from Saskatchewan was driving south on Highway 10 - approximately 50 kilometres north of The Pas, when another vehicle came up behind him and allegedly rammed his vehicle several times. This caused the victim’s vehicle to veer off the road and into the ditch.

As the victim tried to climb out of the ditch, he was confronted by at least two suspects who assaulted and stabbed him multiple times. The man was taken to hospital in serious condition but has since been released.

No description is available of the assailants nor their vehicle. However, investigators do not believe this to be a random attack.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have been driving on Highway 10 near Wanless, Man. on the night of Dec. 22, or who may have information as to what led to this attack to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.