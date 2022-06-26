Saskatchewan NDP to make history by electing its first woman leader
Saskatchewan's NDP Opposition is poised to elect its first woman leader.
Party members are to vote today at a leadership convention in Regina.
CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will be livestreaming the event. Results of the vote are expected around 3:40 p.m., with the new leader speaking shortly after.
Two candidates are in the running: Carla Beck, the member of the legislative assembly for Regina Lakeview, and Kaitlyn Harvey, a Metis lawyer based in Saskatoon.
One of them will become the first woman to be elected to lead the Saskatchewan NDP, both with hopes to become the first female premier of the province.
Nicole Sarauer, member of the legislative assembly for Regina Douglas Park, had previously served as interim leader for one year in 2017 while a leadership race was underway.
The newly elected NDP leader would become the second woman to head the Opposition in the province, with the first being Lynda Haverstock who lead the Liberal Party 1995, but stepped down as leader after five months.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2022.
-
Alleged impaired driver faces multiple charges after leaving scene of crashA 24-year-old man from Ottawa is facing impaired charges after failing to remain at the scene of a crash in Chatham.
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in GermanyRussian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
-
Aerospace company working to protect tree canopy using drone technologyDrones and trees may not seem like the perfect combination, but one company is hoping to use the flying remote-controlled aircraft to protect tree's health.
-
Hundreds of kids participate in free fishing event in BarrieBarrie's waterfront was lined with hundreds of young anglers on Sunday for the return of a popular family-friendly fishing event.
-
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022? Here's the list.
-
Barrie Pride aiming to increase accessibility to the communityWhile small in numbers Sunday, a group from Barrie's Pride community gathered to send the message to others that they are not alone.
-
Major police response expected for Canada Day and city officials testify at LRT inquiry: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
High water levels and strong winds leading to flooding in GimliResidents in Gimli are dealing with overland flooding due to high water levels on Lake Winnipeg and strong winds.
-
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in EuropeRussia attacked the Ukrainian capital early Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, the mayor of Kyiv said, as elsewhere Russian troops fought to consolidate their gains in the country's east.