Saskatchewan on pace to shatter record of drug overdose deaths in 2021

A new report from the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service reveals a troubling picture of the number of confirmed drug overdose deaths so far in 2021 as well as suspected drug overdose deaths.

As of Nov. 3, the coroner’s service said it has confirmed 161 overdose deaths with another 202 deaths suspected to be linked to drug overdoses, bringing the provincial total to 363. Of the overdose deaths, 213 overdose deaths were linked to different forms of fentanyl, according to the coroner’s service.

Eighty-one drug overdose deaths were recorded in Regina while 42 were reported in Saskatoon in 2021. Last year the coroner’s service said there were 314 confirmed overdose deaths in Saskatchewan and 179 in 2019.

Statistics shared by the coroner’s service show 43 women including 27 Indigenous women died of drug overdoses or suspected drug overdoses in 2021, while 86 men including 33 Indigenous men and 45 Caucasian men, died of suspected drug overdoses in 2021.

Of the 363 confirmed and suspected drug overdose deaths so far this year, the coroner’s service reported 75 deaths occurred as a result of combined drug toxicity with methamphetamine being one of the drugs found.

With two months left in 2021, Saskatchewan is already looking at its deadliest year of drug overdose deaths.

"It’s not a surprise because we haven’t had an increase in services or funded services that support people that use injected drugs," said Kayla Demong from Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR).

She added overdose deaths in Saskatchewan have been trending up in the last 10 years.

Earlier this year, the province rejected funding for safe consumptions sites in its budget. Demong said the province is in a crisis, something that ties into other crises in the city such as the high usage of crystal meth and fentanyl.

She's also worried going into the winter about what Saskatoon's growing homeless population will face.

"We’re going to see even more overdose deaths as we see pockets of encampments and people sleeping rough and trying to hide their encampment outdoors, there’s going to be less and less resources that are available," she said.

Demong said the immediate solution is funded harm reduction services as people who actively use drugs need resources outside of treatment.

"There needs to be programs and resources available to them when they need them and that will allow them to continue to use safely while they’re using."

Demong describes the newest numbers as "heartbreaking" as the organization is trying to keep up.

- With files from CTV's Miriam Valdes-Carletti