Saskatchewan open to accept 'unlimited' number of Ukrainian refugees: immigration minister
Saskatchewan is opening its doors to welcome refugees fleeing conflict in the Ukraine, the province announced Wednesday.
Provincial Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison said he spoke to his federal counterpart, Minister Sean Fraser, to communicate that Saskatchewan is willing to accept a possible “unlimited” number of Ukrainians.
"It's time to pay our debt back to those generations of Ukrainian immigrants who helped build our province, giving refuge to their ancestors who are being so viciously attacked by the Putin regime," Harrison said.
The Government of Saskatchewan said it will fund programs and supports for Ukrainian families arriving in the province.
"The government will be working with community and service providers on these programs and services in the days ahead," Harrison said.
"We will also be working closely with the business community and employers who want to help Ukrainians by offering them employment."
Applications from Ukrainian citizens will be prioritized in the Saskatchewan Immigration Nominee Program, the province said.
-
Residents look to repurpose Fredericton justice buildingFor nearly 100 years the justice building, and former Provincial Normal School has been a prominent feature in downtown Fredericton, N.B. History enthusiasts are preparing for its next life, with a new justice building set to be built in the capital by 2025.
-
"I can see myself living here": N.S. health-care recruitment attracting attentionThe province's ongoing health-care recruitment program does seem to be getting some interest from professionals in other provinces, although other factors are helping.
-
Buhler Industries sees Russian director resign following comments on Russia’s invasion of UkraineWinnipeg based Buhler Industries has accepted the resignation of one of its Russian directors.
-
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph plans to lift mask mandate at the same time as the provinceThe area began mandating face coverings at work and in businesses in June, 2020 – months ahead of a similar order from the province in October, 2020.
-
Up to 35 storeys still permitted in revised plan to regulate development around Victoria ParkAfter two years of consultation and revision, the latest version of the Victoria Park Secondary Plan to regulate building height and density around the urban greenspace may reignite a long-simmering debate.
-
Two-vehicle collision west of Arthur results in serious injuries: policeWellington County OPP closed Wellington Road 109 between Arthur and Teviotdale on Wednesday night after a serious collision near Sideroad 12.
-
Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of UkraineA man who was born in the Soviet Union but is now running a business in Windsor, Ont. said he has burned his Russian passport as a way of distancing himself against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Halifax Port Authority guilty of violating Labor Code following worker's deathThe Halifax Port Authority has been found guilty of violating the Canadian Labour Code following the death of a worker in 2018.
-
Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of UkraineA man who was born in the Soviet Union but is now running a business in Windsor, Ont. said he has burned his Russian passport as a way of distancing himself against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.