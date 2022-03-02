Saskatchewan open to accept 'unlimited' number of Ukrainian refugees: immigration minister

Saskatchewan is opening its doors to welcome refugees fleeing conflict in the Ukraine, the province announced Wednesday.

Provincial Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison said he spoke to his federal counterpart, Minister Sean Fraser, to communicate that Saskatchewan is willing to accept a possible “unlimited” number of Ukrainians.

"It's time to pay our debt back to those generations of Ukrainian immigrants who helped build our province, giving refuge to their ancestors who are being so viciously attacked by the Putin regime," Harrison said.

The Government of Saskatchewan said it will fund programs and supports for Ukrainian families arriving in the province.

"The government will be working with community and service providers on these programs and services in the days ahead," Harrison said.

"We will also be working closely with the business community and employers who want to help Ukrainians by offering them employment."

Applications from Ukrainian citizens will be prioritized in the Saskatchewan Immigration Nominee Program, the province said.