Saskatchewan Polytechnic students push for hybrid learning

Some students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Regina have been attending in-class learning since the semester began on Jan.3.

For programs with in-class learning, lectures are not being recorded and students who become ill are falling behind in class.

"I have already missed half the (class) without lectures. What am I paying for, this is a lot of money that I’m not being accommodated for,” said a student who wished to remain anonymous.

Some are pushing for hybrid learning, which would allow students to continue learning online while others attend in person.

"I think that having online lectures would be the greatest benefit, since everyone will be able to attend them, whether they don't feel comfortable coming to school or not,” said another student.

From Jan. 5-19, Saskatchewan Polytechnic had 368 positive cases of COVID-19 across its four campuses.

Cheryl Schmitz, Chief Financial Officer, VP of administrative services at the school said they are doing what they can to ensure in-class learning is safe for everyone, including eliminating cloth masks and making medical grade ones readily available.

"At all of our main entrances (there are) three-ply medical grade masks available for students and staff. We’ve also procured N-95 masks for the students, faculty and staff that feel more comfortable utilizing (them),” said Schmitz.

Schmitz added that applied courses are where students benefit from hands on learning

“The majority of courses we run are applied learning courses, so they are more so hands-on learning,” said Schmitz.

In a statement Saskatchewan Polytechnic students’ association president Jesse White, said they have been engaging in constant communication with Saskatchewan Polytechnic leadership regarding the concerns students’ face every day in returning to campus, adding Sask. Polytech has been receptive and responsive to their feedback.

Some students have expressed that they don’t feel safe on campus with the current pandemic conditions in Saskatchewan. Conversely, several students are happy to be learning in person again, getting the total value of their expensive tuition.

Students understand that no decision regarding anything COVID-19 related will satisfy everyone. However, what students want most of all is to see and feel that the institution keeps them safe. Thus far, students think the institution can do better in that area, and the SPSA will continue to advocate that sentiment on behalf of our membership to Saskatchewan Polytechnic.