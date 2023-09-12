Saskatchewan posts job opening for a 'Chief Marshal' to head up its new law enforcement service

Saskatchewan has posted a job opening for a "Chief Marshal" to head up its new law enforcement service.

The successful applicant would lead the Saskatchewan Marshals Service following its planned launch in 2026.

"It's critical that we have the right person in place to oversee its creation and ensure its ongoing success," policing minister Paul Merriman said in a provincial government news release.

"We are committed to finding someone with the skills and experience required to operate a successful modern police service," Merriman said.

According to the province's news release, the marshals service will focus on areas such as "disrupting and deterring criminal activity in rural and remote areas experiencing high levels of crime" and "locating and apprehending high-risk and prolific offenders."

The marshals will also investigate "farming and agriculture offenses such as cattle, crop, metal and farm chemical thefts, and trespassing that may result in crop damage."

When the service was announced last fall, Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore questioned what the plan meant for the RCMP's work in the province. Also, some policing unions argued the money could be better spent on existing policing services.

Saskatchewan's NDP opposition voted against the plan earlier this year, with NDP MLA Nicole Nicole Sarauer calling it "half-baked."

However, the idea has received support from the federal emergency preparedness minister in March. Bill Blair, who was then serving in the role, compared it favourably with the Alberta sheriffs program.

In its latest budget, the Saskatchewan Party government said it planned to devote $7 million over the fiscal year towards creating the new marshals service.

The job posting, which seeks a "highly experienced and forward-thinking law enforcement leader," closes on Sept. 24.

The position is based in Regina with a salary range of $10,332 to $13,420 monthly.

--With files from the Canadian Press