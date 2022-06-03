Saskatchewan premier's brother among those pardoned for traffic offences

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has signed off on dozens of pardons for people with traffic offences, including his own brother.

An order-in-council was signed by the premier on May 19 granting clemency to about 30 people who had been convicted under the province's Traffic Safety Act.

The order shows Kris Moe was one of the individuals pardoned for driving through an amber light on Jan. 23, 2021, in Prince Albert, Sask.

Kris Moe hung up when called for comment.

The premier was not available for an interview.

A spokeswoman for the premier says he was not part of discussions about who would be pardoned.

"Premier Moe recused himself from the consideration of this order-in-council at cabinet," press secretary Julie Leggott said in a statement Friday.

"Pardons are brought forward on an annual basis on the advice and recommendations of justice officials for lieutenant-governor approval, which has been a long-standing practice in the province."

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said pardons for traffic offences are based on the recommendation of a police service or an RCMP detachment.

Noel Busse said there are four reasons for police to recommend pardons.

The first is the result of misidentification.

"In each case, the actual offender identified himself or herself to the peace officer as someone else at the time the ticket was issued. Subsequent police investigation revealed that an improper charge and conviction was entered against the wrong individual," Busse said in a statement.

Other reasons include a police agency or prosecutor inadvertently overlooking withdrawal of a ticket, new information arising after ticket convictions or an administrative error.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022.