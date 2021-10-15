Saskatchewan Provincial Parks have seen record visitation in 2021

While there are still a few months left in 2021, Saskatchewan Provincial Parks said it has already seen more than one million visits this year, setting a new record.

The previous record was set in 2020. Parks, Culture and Sports Minister Laura Ross attributes the increase to more people staying closer to home.

“We are pleased that more people are taking advantage of the recreational opportunities we have right here in our own province, and discovering all that our beautiful parks have to offer,” Ross said in a release.

Peak camping season in the parks may be over, but many still have campsites available with reduced services during the fall and winter seasons.

Campers are encouraged to contact the park they’re planning to visit for more details.

Sask. Parks wants to remind campers to keep their annual park permit valid until April 30, 2022, as there will be winter activities like Christmas tree cutting in Cypress Hills, plus snowshoeing, tobogganing, hiking and more at a few different parks.

For more information on upcoming winter activities, events and camping opportunities, check the Sask Parks Facebook page.