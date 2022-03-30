Sask. racquetball player to represent Canada at Pan Am Championships

University of Saskatchewan student Cassie Prentice will be heading to Santa Cruz de le Sierra in Bolivia to represent Canada at the 2022 Pan American Racquetball Championships.

“I’m definitely most excited about getting to travel again and getting to see everyone from all of the different countries,” Prentice said. “I have competed at the junior level, but haven’t been able to compete at the senior level yet”

Prentice trains out of USask under former Canadian National Team member, Tim Landeryou.

“I’m incredibly proud and extremely excited for her as an athlete. I competed at the Pan Am Championships myself and I remember it being one of the highlights of my sporting career,” Landeryou said.

Prentice earned her ticket to the Pan Am Championships after she placed first in Women’s Doubles at the 2021 National Championships.

She will compete in Women’s Doubles and the 21 and under category for singles at the Pan American Championships.

Prentice is one of seven athletes that will represent Canada. Twelve other countries will compete with 130 total athletes in attendance.

“I definitely feel like these types of events help grow the sport because you get all of the professional players, all the best from several countries, all in one tournament,” Prentice said.

Her coach believes this is only the beginning for Prentice.

“The sky’s the limit. She could certainly be one of the top players in this country. If not, the world,” Landeryou said.

The 2022 Pan American Championships will take place from April 9-16.

Matches will be streamed live on Racquetball Canada's Facebook page.