Saskatchewan Rattlers drop first game of 2021 season, aim to host fans July 12

The Saskatchewan Rattlers dropped its first game of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) 92-74 to the Fraser Valley Bandits as the 2021 season tipped off this weekend.

“The final score didn’t end up the way we wanted but honestly it’s great to be back after such a long off season,” said Rattlers vice president Brad Kraft. “It’s great to be able to get back on the court.”

Former Rattlers’ player and CEBL finals MVP Alex Campbell led the way for Fraser Valley netting 25 points coming off the bench Saturday night at the Abbotsford Centre.

Off-season acquisition JaKeenan Gant led the Rattlers with 25 points.

With a day off on Sunday, the Rattlers look for its first win of the young season when it hosts the Hamilton Honey Badgers at SaskTel Centre on Monday.

Kraft told CTV News 150 frontline workers will be invited to watch the home opener. With public health orders set to lift on July 11, Kraft said the Rattlers will welcome fans back to SaskTel Centre on July 12 when the Rattlers take on the defending CEBL champions Edmonton Stingers.