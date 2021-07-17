Saskatchewan records over 150 active wildfires on Saturday

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is reporting over 150 active wildfires in the province on Saturday.

SPSA says there are over 85 fires that are being monitored regularly to assess the risk. Over 30 fires are not contained and are receiving active emergency support.

Seven fires are contained and not expected to grow in size, SPSA's website says.

Saskatoon is still under a special air quality statement as winds from the east and northeast are pushing smoke through central Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index has the city under a "high risk" as hazy conditions are expected to last throughout the weekend as winds begin to shift in a different direction.

To date there have been more than 400 fires this year while the five-year average is 211.