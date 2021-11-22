Saskatchewan releases plan to roll out pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations

Saskatchewan is introducing its plan to offer vaccinations to students ages five to 11 through schools and local clinics.

According to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will provide COVID-19 vaccines to children in 221 clinics in 141 communities and more than 100 schools.

Health Canada authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 on Friday.

Children are now eligible to get vaccinated with a dosage one-third the size that has been offered to those 12 and older.

The first shipment of these pediatric doses was set to arrive in Canada Sunday, with a total of 2.9 million doses landing by the end of this week.

More details to come…