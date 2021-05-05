Saskatchewan reports 196 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths

The Saskatchewan government recorded 196 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Wednesday, along with 250 recoveries.

The two people who died were both in their 70s, one was from Saskatoon and one was from Regina.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (two), Northwest (17), North Central (12), Northeast (five), Saskatoon (40), Central West (two), Central East (16), Regina (44), Southwest (15), South Central (eight) and Southeast (31). Four cases are pending location information.

There are 171 people in hospital. Thirty-nine of those people are in the ICU in the North Central (one), Saskatoon (14), Central East (two) and Regina (22) zones.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 224.

There were 3,255 tests processed on Tuesday.

VACCINATIONS

There were 9,968 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered on Tuesday.

The shots were given in the Far Northwest (64), Far North Central (five), Far Northeast (91), Northwest (471), North Central (487), Northeast (203), Saskatoon (3,348), Central West (268), Central East (712), Regina (2,620), Southwest (236), South Central (566) and Southeast (566) zones.

So far, 66 per cent of residents age 40 and older have received their first dose.

Starting Thursday morning, people age 35 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine, except for the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, which will remain at 18 and older.

According to the province, there are currently 11,200 Moderna doses available. Pharmacies participating in the pilot program will have a further 15,500 Moderna doses arrive later this week to distribute early next week.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said there are 6,000 appointments still available in their booking system. There are 8,000 doses available for drive-thru and walk-in clinics beginning Thursday through Monday.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Labs identified 163 more variant cases in the province, according to the government.

The province said as of Tuesday, 7,580 cases have been marked as variants of concern (VoC).

The government reported 443 new lineage results Wednesday. Of the 2,965 VOCs with variant type identified by whole genome sequencing, 2,933 are B.1.1.1.7, which was first identified in the U.K.; 23 are P.1, the variant first seen in Brazil; and nine are B.1.351, first identified in South Africa.