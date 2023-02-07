Saskatchewan residents prefer cats over dogs, survey finds
While 56 per cent of Canadians prefer dogs over cats, in Saskatchewan the opposite is true, according to a new survey.
About 1,000 people were surveyed by gambling website Time2play.
The survey found that eight out of 10 provinces had more dog-lovers than cat-lovers. Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador were the two provinces that preferred cats over dogs. The Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon had insufficient data.
They also found that posting pet photos on social media is common with 64.9 per cent saying they share photos while 35 per cent do not.
“Of those that post photos of their animal(s) on social media, our data surprisingly shows a tiebreaker – 50 per cent dogs and 50 per cent cats. Despite the majority of the nation choosing dogs over cats, cat owners are not shying away from spotlighting their cats online these days,” the survey said.
Younger pet owners are more likely to share photos of their pets, according to Time2play.
Millennials share pet pictures the most at 52.9 per cent, while 22.8 per cent of Gen Z posts photos and just three per cent of Baby boomers share pet pics.
