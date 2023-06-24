Saskatchewan Roughriders edge Calgary Stampeders 29-26 in overtime

Nic Marshall's end-zone interception sealed the Saskatchewan Roughriders' 29-26 overtime win Saturday over the host Calgary Stampeders.

On Calgary's second possession of OT, quarterback Jake Maier's pass intended for Tre Odoms-Dukes ended up in the hands of Marshall as the Roughriders rushed the field in celebration.

Shea Patterson scored a pair of short-yardage touchdowns for Saskatchewan.

Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris threw a touchdown pass to Tevin Jones and completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 273 yards and one interception.

Saskatchewan improved to 2-1 with its second straight road win to start the CFL season.

Calgary dropped to 1-2 and is still looking for its first home victory.

Roughrider running back Jamal Morrow rushed for 133 yards.

Brett Lauther kicked a field goal from 18 yards and was successful from both 38 and 20 yards in overtime, but he was wide on a 52-yard attempt in the second quarter.

Stampeder kicker Rene Paredes' four field goals gave him a career 502. He's the eighth CFL kicker to reach the 500 mark.

Paredes was good from 47 and 46 yards and tied a career-long 53-yarder with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime in front of an announced 24,923 at McMahon Stadium.

The veteran kicked a 23-yard field goal in overtime.

Malik Henry caught a touchdown pass for the Stampeders and amassed 92 receiving yards in the game.

He left the game in discomfort in the fourth quarter.

Maier scored a three-yard rushing touchdown and was 18 of 35 in passing for 288 yards and one touchdown throw.

He was intercepted three times.

Calgary led 13-9 midway through the third quarter on Henry's 52-yard catch and run to score, but the Roughriders regained the lead on Jones' 44-yard grab and dash on the final play of the quarter.

The Stampeders wasted a first down at Saskatchewan's 12-yard line in the fourth quarter, when Maier was picked off by Larry Dean throwing to Odoms-Dukes in the end zone.

The Roughriders scored on the following drive capped by backup quarterback Patterson with his second one-yard major of the game.

A two-point convert attempt failed, but the visitors still led 23-13.

Maier's rushing touchdown and a Paredes convert pulled the Stamps within a field goal with five minutes remaining in the game.

Patterson's short-yardage dive on a third-down play on the following drive was short, so Saskatchewan turned the ball over on Calgary's nine-yard line.

Maier completed three passes in a row for the first time in the game to get the Stampeders to midfield.

The quarterback then left the game with arm discomfort.

Backup Tommy Stevens completed one pass and ran for a yard, which left Paredes looking at a 53-yard attempt to force overtime.

Maier was back on the field for overtime when the Stampeders opened the scoring with a 23-yard Paredes' field goal.

Lauther countered from 38 yards and then 20 before Marshall's pick ended the game.

Saskatchewan's Adam Korsak kicked a 90-yard punt single in the third quarter.

The Roughriders turned an interception into a touchdown to lead 9-6 early in the quarter.

Julian Howsare's pass knockdown grabbed by Cam Judge gave the Stampeders the ball at midfield, but Calgary immediately gave the ball back when Maier was intercepted by Rolan Milligan Jr.

Milligan returned the pick 56 yards to get tackled on the one-yard line by Cole Tucker.

Patterson finished the job with a one-yard plunge, although Lauther missed his convert try.

The hosts led 6-3 on Paredes' 47-yard field goal in the second quarter and carried that narrow lead into halftime.

Harris was sacked four times in the first half.

The two sides traded field goals on their opening drives for the only points of the first quarter.

Both clubs head into the first of three bye weeks this season.

The Roughriders are at home to Edmonton on July 6.

The Stampeders play a road game July 7 in Winnipeg.

NOTES: Calgary's top returner Peyton Logan sustained what appeared to be a left leg or ankle injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return to the game … Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson is 6-3 overall versus his older brother and Roughrider coach Craig. That includes Saskatchewan's playoff win over Calgary in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2023.