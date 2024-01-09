Saskatchewan Roughriders' GM talks Harris' new contract at annual CFL meetings

Saskatchewan Roughriders general manager, Jeremy O’Day, is currently in Nashville, Tenn. for the CFL’s annual Winter Meetings at the American Football Coaches Association Convention.

On Tuesday he spoke with media regarding a number of topics, including restructuring the contract of quarterback, Trevor Harris.

“I don’t think we need to presume anything. I think it’s pretty obvious that a transaction happened there,” O’Day said when asked about the current state of Harris’ contract.

The questions come as the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) transaction page showed Trevor Harris was deleted and then re-added earlier this week, which is presumably an indication of a reworked contract. But O’Day remained coy when asked about the logistics of the new contract.

“We don’t really get too much into the specifics of our player’s contract situation. But as you can see that contract was redone. Trevor has been great to work with,” O’Day said.

Harris missed the majority of last season due to a significant injury and despite the fact he will turn 38 in May, the team is still set on having his veteran presence on and off the field.

“It’s important that you have a quarterback that can be successful in our league, they’re a big part of success of teams. With Trevor’s history of success and his experience in our league, his leadership skills, we obviously wanted him back just as we did last year,” O’Day said.

“I’m just excited that we’re going to be led by a pro. Trevor is a pro’s pro. I don’t believe anybody’s going to outwork the guy. He’s going to lead by example from that standpoint. I want the guys to see that and mimic it,” head coach Corey Mace, said on Monday.

O’Day also shared that before Christmas, Harris let the team know he felt he was at the point in his recovery that he’d be able to go out and play football, was healthy, and ‘back to normal’ but O’Day did eventually comment on his age.

“The reality is you can only play for so long and you need to have a good quarterback for a long period of time. That’s something that’s on our minds, but we hope that succession plan doesn’t have to happen this year. But you know you have to have that next guy in place and so we’re aware of that,” O’Day said.

Mason Fine and Jake Dolegala were the Riders’ primary backups last season when Harris went down with his injury and both are pending free agents.

“As far as anything in the last few weeks, we haven’t [talked with them]. We’re still in a little bit of an evaluation phase of who do we think would be the best candidate for the offence that we’re going to run? Whether that be one of our guys or another pending free agent is kind of yet to be determined,” said O’Day.

CFL free agency is a little over a month away, opening on Feb. 13. O’Day said he and Mace will work together to build this year’s team.

“He’ll have a lot of say. I want to assemble a team that he feels good about and is comfortable with. He’s been a big part of the process so far and communicating with the guys, talking to free agents, he’ll have a big part of it,” O’Day said of Mace.