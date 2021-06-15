Saskatchewan Roughriders kicking off 2021 season on Aug. 6

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will kick off the 2021 Canadian Football League (CFL) season at Mosaic Stadium on Aug. 6.

The CFL released its full 2021 schedule on Tuesday morning.

The schedule includes 14 regular season games over 16 weeks. No preseason games will be played this year.

The Green and White will take on the BC Lions to open the season in Regina on August 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The Labour Day classic returns to Mosaic Stadium, with the Riders and rival Blue Bombers facing off on Sept. 5. In October, the Riders will play the Calgary Stampeders three times in four weeks.

Saskatchewan's regular season finale will take place in Hamilton on Nov. 20.

The Roughriders’ full 2021 schedule can be found on the team's website.

The team will not be travelling to Ottawa or Toronto this season and as a result, will only play those teams once.

The CFL season officially begins on August 5, with a rematch of the 107th Grey Cup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Hamilton will host the 108th Grey Cup on Dec. 12.

The league announced Monday it voted to begin the 2021 season in August.

Each club is currently in talks with their local governments to determine how many fans will be allowed in stadiums, according to a news release from the league. Teams are expected to release their plans for tickets as the season approaches.

