Saskatchewan Roughriders outline plans for COVID-19 vaccine verification

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are outlining how the club will verify fans’ COVID-19 vaccine status ahead of the next home game on Sept. 17, when proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required to enter Mosaic Stadium.

Fans over the age of 12 will have to show they have received two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines, or a mixture of any two.

The club said the preferred vaccination proof is the one available through eHealth’s online record and having a digital copy or screen shot on a smartphone will be the best option.

Attendees age 18 and older will have to show photo ID matching the name on the immunization record. Those age 12-17 will just have to show the record of their shots and those under the age of 12 are exempt from the policy.

The Riders said the card received at the time of vaccination or out of province proof of vaccination will also be permitted, but might require extra verification.

Unvaccinated fans or those who only have one dose will be required to show a negative PCR or rapid antigen test from either a Saskatchewan Health Authority testing site or certified testing clinic.

The test must be taken within 72 hours of the game and fans 18 and older will have to show photo ID matching the name on the test.

The Riders said verification of vaccination and a negative test will be a visual process only and no personal health information will be stored.

The gates at Mosaic Stadium will be open two hours ahead of kickoff and verification of vaccination and negative tests will happen before fans enter the ticket and bag check line.