Saskatchewan Roughriders secure playoff spot with victory over Montreal
The Saskatchewan Roughriders secured their playoff spot with a 19-14 victory over the Montreal Alouettes Saturday night under the pouring rain.
William Powell rushed in Saskatchewan's only touchdown of the game and kicker Brett Lauther converted four field goals.
Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo didn't throw a touchdown pass, going 14 of 25 passing for 158 yards.
Alouettes quarterback Matthew Shiltz had his toughest game since becoming Montreal's starter. Shiltz failed to throw a touchdown pass in three quarters, racking up 106 yards and one interception.
Filling in for Shiltz in the fourth, Trevor Harris threw for 123 yards and earned his first touchdown pass as an Alouette late in the quarter.
Montreal kicker David Cote scored the first points of the game. His 36-yard attempt went through the uprights to give the Alouettes a 3-0 lead in the first half.
