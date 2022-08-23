Saskatchewan Roughriders still feeling effects of pandemic according to latest financial report

The Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club released its 2021-22 annual report Tuesday and is sitting at a loss of $4.5 million dollars due to the last two years of pandemic disruptions.

The team was in the hole almost $8.4 million at the beginning of the year due to the lost season and the shortened 2021 season but has recovered $3.8 million, leaving another $4.5 million in order to break even. The organization will count on hosting this year’s Grey Cup to help boost revenue in 2022.

“Obviously when we lost the 2020 season and couldn’t host the Grey Cup we were disappointed. So it’s just led to another two years of planning and allowed us to put together a really strong festival (this year) and when you do that generally it leads to profitability,” said president and CEO, Craig Reynolds.

The club’s biggest revenue source has been gate receipts (tickets) accounting for 33% of their income. Reynolds pointed to the two sellouts in the 2021 season, including hosting the Western Semi-Final.

“Our fans have been absolutely tremendous and stuck with us through the pandemic and supported us through a shortened season and it allowed us to have a really good financial year last year,” said Reynolds.

“Which in turn helped us recover from what was a very challenging financial year where we didn’t play football.”

Even with ticket sales as the number one form of income, they are down about 9% this season. But Reynolds is hopeful the Labour Day and a late season playoff push will see that number decrease and pointed to inflation and fuel costs for why he believes sales are down.

The club noted it is a multi-year recovery plan but anticipates this year will get them back to “pre-Covid levels”. However, the club has recorded losses in years prior to the pandemic.

“The biggest reason is amortization. What happened was when the new stadium was built, the club did a number of things. We contributed directly to the build, we also contributed to some of the construction costs, and those costs were fairly significant and they get spread out over a number of years,” said Reynolds.

During the pandemic the Roughriders had to realign their business by making cuts.

“Largely across the board we made a number of changes so we unfortunately had to roll back salaries and unfortunately downsize our entire business,” Reynolds explained.

This is also a unique report for the club, as they are combining two different years in what is meant as an annual report.

“Really the reason we wanted to highlight (both) was to bring back the multi-year recovery,” Reynolds added.

“We had a very large financial loss (in 2020), then we had a positive return (in 2021), but we didn’t want to lose sight that we’re in a multi-year recovery.”