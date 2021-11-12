Saskatchewan's agri-food sector to receive $1.5M from federal government

The Minister of Northern Affairs, Daniel Vandal has announced $1.5 million dollars in funding to support the Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership (GAAP) to help agri-food companies advance their technologies.

“Innovation will continue to be a significant driver of our recovery efforts from the pandemic. Saskatchewan is well place to help Canada continue to compete in the global economy,” said Vandal at a press conference held in Saskatoon on Friday.

The GAAP is a not-for-profit organization established by Ag-West Bio and other private sector partners. The GAAP will help early-stage companies in the agri-food sector by giving access to their facilities, training opportunities, mentorship, and concierge services.

The organization says early-stage funding is critical and allows “ground-breaking” ideas to have real market impact.

“When the partners set out to create Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership, we saw a void in capital in Western Canada’s agri-food space. Combining the fund with our extensive network of business experts and world-class infrastructure will allow us to better support cutting-edge technology companies through to adoption, and in turn help the sector be more competitive on the global stage,” said Jay Robinson, Interim CEO for the GAAP and Chief Operating Officer at Ag-West Bio Inc.

Prairies Economic Development Canada provided the donation and the funds and will be spread out over three years.