Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
Dr. Saqib Shahab says it's distressing to see what is happening in Saskatchewan's hospitals and intensive care units.
The province continues to have the highest death rate among the provinces, and has started transferring patients to Ontario as the health authority runs out of hospital beds and staff.
The province's COVID-19 modelling, which is based on current data, shows hospitalizations will continue to increase unless more restrictions on gathering sizes are implemented.
Shahab says at this rate the health-care system will not return to sustainable levels until March 2022.
Tearing up, he says he has no shame in pleading with the public to keep a small bubble of two or three households and to get vaccinated.
