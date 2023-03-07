Saskatchewan to fight federal single-use plastics ban in court

The Government of Saskatchewan is looking to challenge the federal government’s decision to label single-use plastics as “toxic substances.”

Ottawa has labeled the material a toxic substance because of pollution to land and water.

Saskatchewan, along with the Government of Alberta, will go forward with a constitutional challenge, arguing the federal government has overreached with its declaration that all “plastic manufactured items” qualify as toxic, the province said in a news release.

"It is our position that the federal government cannot simply declare plastics to be under its environmental jurisdiction," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said in the news release.

"Under the constitutional division of powers, it is well-established that provinces have exclusive jurisdiction to regulate specific industries. Establishing a competing federal regulatory framework in this area will simply create duplication, confusion, and economic harm."

Some Atlantic provinces have taken their own action against plastic shopping bags, as have cities like Regina and Montreal. Several major grocery chains are phasing out plastic bags voluntarily.

The NDP feel the Saskatchewan government is out of step.

“It would be strange to take a step backward on some of these changes today,” said NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer.

The province plans to argue that federal regulations such as the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, should only apply to established toxic substances such as lead, arsenic, mercury and dangerous industrial chemicals.

Saskatchewan's legal challenge is based on whether Ottawa has jurisdictionto ban single use plastics. The province will not interfere with bans imposed at the local level.

The challenge will be heard in the Federal Court of Canada from March 7 to 9 in Toronto, Ont.