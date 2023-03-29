Saskatchewan to spend $6 million for some hip and knee surgeries in Calgary
The Saskatchewan government is set to spend up to $6 million to send patients to Calgary for hip and knee surgeries.
An agreement made public today shows the province is to work with private provider Canadian Surgical Solutions.
Health Minister Paul Merriman has said the surgeries are publicly funded but the province won't pay for someone's travel expenses should they go to Calgary.
Merriman says contracting the Calgary facility is meant to help people get their surgeries done faster.
CUPE Local 5430, Saskatchewan's largest health-care union, says there is little evidence that paying private clinics reduces wait times.
The union says the decision will worsen Saskatchewan's plans to hire and retain health-care employees because some might decide to work for a private clinic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2023.
