Saskatoon holds top spot with the most number of active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

On Sunday the provincial government reported 238 new cases of the virus as well as 223 recoveries. In Saskatoon alone, the province reported 127 new cases over the weekend.

That brings the city’s total active case count to 642. Regina has the second-highest number of active cases at 447. Across the province there are 2,534 active cases, according to a provincial news release.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), as of Sunday there were 203 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, 64 are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon while 13 are in the intensive care unit.

109 vaccines were distributed in Saskatoon on Sunday, according to the SHA.