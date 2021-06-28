Saskatoon air conditioner expert tells you how to keep your unit working

Calls have tripled at Gibbon Heating and Air Conditioning over the past few weeks.

Owner Brent Badrock is telling people asking for service this week as hot weather arrives that they’ll have to wait about three weeks.

“Especially with people at home with COVID, they don't get out to the office, they have to stay at home, work from home, that's where we're getting a lot of calls. People they weren’t able to break away to the office for that air conditioning.”

Since several of his calls are for maintenance, Badrock says to make sure people are checking their filters every four to six weeks, as they have to be changed in the summer season.

He also says to make sure the unit’s drain line is clear and free of debris.