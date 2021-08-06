iHeartRadio

Saskatoon airport briefly evacuated due to faulty alarm

The Saskatoon airport is pictured in this file photo.

Saskatoon international airport was briefly evacuated Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet sent at 2:16 p.m., the airport was evacuated roughly 10 minutes prior "due to an ongoing incident."

A follow-up message sent four minutes later said  the situation had "concluded" and the airport was again operating normally.

An airport spokesperson told CTV News a faulty fire alarm was responsible for the scare.

