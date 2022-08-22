Saskatoon airport receives nearly $2M from feds for COVID-19 recovery

Saskatoon’s airport will receive $1.7 million from the federal government for renovations, which are expected to improve scheduling and connection times.

A news release said the funding from the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program will be used to expand one of the airport’s aprons, where aircraft park and to allow more space for larger aircrafts. Funding will also be used to make more space for physical distancing.

"The Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport is a key transportation hub for much of central and northern Saskatchewan. It connects family and friends, helps travellers discover new destinations, and is a pivotal trade corridor for many Saskatchewan businesses,” Annie Koutrakis, the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Transport said in the news release. “This funding will enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews, and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy."

An additional $10.9 million was provided under the program in August 2021 for the rehabilitation of the primary runway and apron pavement surfaces, to install new LED runway edge lights and to replace storm drains.

“These critical investments will allow the Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and equipment needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel,” Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said.

The Government of Canada also contributed $2.8 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help the airport maintain continued operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Saskatoon and surrounding communities.

“These funds will help ensure that we continue to support our community in providing safe and efficient long-term infrastructure for future growth and development,” Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport president and CEO Stephen Maybury said.