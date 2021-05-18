Saskatoon airport to offer COVID-19 testing with same-day results

Saskatoon's airport is now offering fee-based COVID-19 testing.

The testing for asymptomatic customers must be pre-booked.

Three types of tests are offered, offering results within 12 hours, 24 hours or 48 hours depending on the option.

"We understand that enhancing traveler confidence is imperative," said Andrew Leeming, vice president of operational excellence at the airport.

"We are excited to facilitate this on-site testing to help enhance safe travel in and out of our community.”

In the news release, the airport said tests will be processed by Quantum Genetix while NOBEL HSSE Ltd.will handle sample collection.

The fees range from $93 for rapid antigen tests to $350 for RT–PCR tests.

Appointments must be booked online before 8:45 a.m. on the day of the test.

The airport began offering the tests on Monday.