Saskatoon area police search for pair of wild-running horses
Corman Park police are searching for a pair of horses running wild.
A report was made that two horses were seen running wild on Range Road 3080 near TR 374, according to a social media post from the Corman Park Police Service (CPPS).
“They attempted to catch these horses but they were not familiar with them,” CPPS chief Ronald Chomyn told CTV News.
The animals have been described as identical and grey in colour. They were also said to have flaxen manes and tails, CPPS said.
“We've kind of been canvassing the area and the residents out there,” Chomyn said. “Nobody seems to know where these horses came from.”
He said finding the horses may be challenging.
“Pretty heavy trees and stuff out here. Lots of places for them to get shade and kind of get away from the roads.”
Anyone with information has been asked to contact CPPS.
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community supportYellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfiresHundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-