Saskatoon area police search for pair of wild-running horses

Corman Park police are searching for a pair of horses running wild.

A report was made that two horses were seen running wild on Range Road 3080 near TR 374, according to a social media post from the Corman Park Police Service (CPPS).

“They attempted to catch these horses but they were not familiar with them,” CPPS chief Ronald Chomyn told CTV News.

The animals have been described as identical and grey in colour. They were also said to have flaxen manes and tails, CPPS said.

“We've kind of been canvassing the area and the residents out there,” Chomyn said. “Nobody seems to know where these horses came from.”

He said finding the horses may be challenging.

“Pretty heavy trees and stuff out here. Lots of places for them to get shade and kind of get away from the roads.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact CPPS.