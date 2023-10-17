'It's tragic': Saskatoon area semi crash leaves family of four dead

A prominent Saskatoon business leader and his family have been identified as the victims in a highway crash near Aberdeen, Sask. on Sunday.

Karl Miller, his wife, Sashawna Miller, and their two children Kalani and Kaiden were killed in the crash.

Miller was the founder and CEO of Meridian Development. Sashawna was a registered nurse and had lectured at Saskatoon Business College.

"It’s tragic, and hard for everybody to wrap their minds around what's happened here,” Colleen Wilson, Miller’s business partner and friend of over 30 years, told CTV News.

Wilson remembers when the couple got married in Jamaica.

"He was so excited. He said to me, 'I really understand what that feeling of joy is,'" Wilson said.

Miller was an innovative, forward-thinker who considered community in each project.

Meridian Development opened its first hotel this year, expanded to British Columbia and had plans for business in the United States.

Wilson believes "the best was still yet to come" for Miller.

“He's left us with a legacy and something to live up to,” Wilson said.

While Miller took pride in his work, he and Sashawna’s priority was family.

Kaiden, the couple’s youngest, was in Kindergarten and he had just started hockey.

RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 41, near Edenburg Road on Oct. 15 at around 9 p.m.

Investigators say an SUV and semi truck collided. All four people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-driver involved did not suffer any injuries, according to RCMP.

Local leaders, groups offer condolences

Miller served as a director on the Saskatoon Home Builders’ Association board and the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce board.

Jason Aebig, CEO of the Chamber, described Miller as "a community builder."

"It wasn't just about making sure that the building was attractive or that it was going to work from an economic perspective. He gave thought and cared about how that building would relate to the community — whether it would raise the bar in Saskatoon. I think that's really what made Karl special,” Aebig said.

Mayor Charlie Clark not only worked with Miller on builds in the city, but also lived near the family. Clark said he was shocked to hear the news of the crash.

“I live not far from Karl, Sashawna and the kids, so I've gotten to see them growing up and I worked with Karl over the years,” Clark told CTV News.

Clark said Miller was thoughtful about future generations and building “the kind of city he wanted his kids to grow up in.”

RCMP have yet to release the circumstances of the crash.