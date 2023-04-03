Saskatoon arsonist identified by video, police say
Police charged a 24-year-old Saskatoon man with arson on Monday after matching him to video sent in from home’s owner.
Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Witney Avenue South just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, with the first-arriving crews seeing no indication of fire outside the home, according to a news release.
Crews entered the home and found fire damage on the main floor and a possible fire in the attic.
“Crews accessed the attic space and identified hot spots,” the city said.
The scene was turned over to the investigator before 10 p.m.
Police said the homeowner provided video of a suspect, and investigators determined the fire had been set intentionally.
Around 6 a.m. Monday morning, officers identified the suspect from the video while attending to a reported disturbance in the 500 block of Avenue T North, police said.
He was charged with break and enter to commit arson and recklessly causing damage to property.
The damage is estimated at $75,000.
