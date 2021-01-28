An artist in the city has come up with a way to help improve mental health for young people during the pandemic, with the creation of art wellness kits.

It’s a project spearheaded by 23-year-old Lisa Lam.

Lam was a participant in Saskatoon Community Youth Arts Programming’s (SCYAP) Urban Canvas Project and is now a mentor at the non-profit. She says art has been a powerful tool to help her through her own struggles with mental health issues.

“All my life I’ve struggled with anxiety and depression. It’s been really hard. For me, I saw art as a constant because it is always there for me. When I have bad days, I can always rely on art to make me feel better,” says Lam.

According to SCYAP’s Operation Manager Clay Shaw, Lam is not alone in her feelings.

“Addictions, mental health issues, anxiety – we see those as three major factors that contribute to some people not being employed, or homelessness or depression, so we find art is more than just fun, we find it helps personal development and mental health.”

Since its inception in 2001, the non-profit organization aims to help address the social, economic and education needs of at-risk youth.

“We often underestimate the power of art. Art can really help with confidence and self-esteem. I can easily say it changed my life,” says Lam.

In order to help local youth combat boredom and the feeling of isolation at home, Lam has created thousands of art kits for the community.

In addition to the kits, the non-profit runs weekly in-person art programs and is starting to shift to online programming, to ensure young people stay engaged at home.