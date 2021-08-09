Saskatoon band The Sheepdogs plan to donate $150,000 over 10 years with focus on Indigenous charities

Saskatoon band The Sheepdogs have made a commitment to support Indigenous and local charities.

The band plans to donate a minimum of $15,000 annually over the next 10 years to help support various charities, with a focus on organizations that support Indigenous peoples in the community.

The band has committed to re-investing a portion of proceeds from every ticket, album or t-shirt sold, starting Saturday when they perform at the Saskatoon jazz festival.

Member Ryan Gullen told CTV News the band wants to give back after a decade of success following their appearance on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.