Saskatoon-based Cameco strikes record supply agreement with Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear utility

Saskatoon’s Cameco has committed to supplying Ukraine’s energy needs for over 10 years.

The agreement between Cameco and Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy utility, states that the Saskatchewan-based company will “provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride” to meet the country’s nuclear needs until 2035.

“Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023,” a Cameco news release said.

“We are proud to play an essential role in helping Ukraine gain supply security for significant components of their nuclear fuel in these extraordinarily challenging times for the country,” Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel said in the news release.

“This has the potential to be the single largest supply contract in Cameco’s history, and it is only achievable through the strong relationship that has developed between our two companies. Commercial arrangements between Cameco and Energoatom began modestly in 2018 and have grown today into a significant strategic partnership.”

According to the release, Cameco has committed to supplying 100 per cent of Energoatom’s needs. The Ukrainian company currently has control of nine of its 15 nuclear reactors.

The plants require 15.3 million KgU, which is about 40.1 million pounds of uranium concentrate, the release said.

“The contract will also contain an option for Cameco to supply up to 100 per cent of the fuel requirements for the six reactors at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, currently under Russian control, should it return to Energoatom’s operation.”