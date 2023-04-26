Saskatoon Blades complete historic comeback, rally from 0-3 deficit to win playoff series

﻿The Saskatoon Blades beat the Red Deer Rebels 5-2 in Game 7, making history in the process.

“We’re going to remember this for the rest of our lives until we can’t remember anything anymore,” said fifth year player and captain Aidan De La Gorgendiere.

The Blades have joined two other teams in WHL history to complete a reverse sweep, having lost the first three games of a series before coming back and winning the seventh game.

“Just incredibly proud of the guys,” said head coach Brennan Sonne. “You have to have a tight knit group and a ton of belief. You have to put your arms around each other instead of pointing fingers at each other when you go down three nothing. That’s what we did, and my God am I proud of them.”

Spencer Shugrue and Conner Roulette each had 2 goals while Vaughn Watterodt sealed the game with an empty net goal.

Nearly 10 thousand fans erupted when it was clear the Blades would win with less than a minute to go.

“It was the coolest thing ever,” said Roulette. “Seeing everyone on their feet for the last two minutes, obviously playing with the sold out crowd with Bedard was pretty cool, but to see this many people here to cheer for us, the boys really thought it was cool.”

For Shugrue, it’s three goals in the last two game sevens, earning him the nickname "Mr. Game Seven."

“We love that kid.” Sonne told CTV News. “And he’s all heart.”

The Blades have little time to rest as they prepare to face the Winnipeg ice in the WHL Eastern Conference final with game one starting Friday night in Winnipeg.

“Winnipeg has a good team, they’re fast,” said Roulette. “But we’re fast and we’re a great team as well.”

Game seven was a see-saw battle from the start, with the Rebels and Blades each exchanging goals in the first period.

Hunter Mayo scored 12:10 into the first period to give Red Deer a 1-0 lead.

But just over two minutes later, Connor Roulette would put away his second of the playoffs for the Blades to even things up.

In the second period, the Blades would grab the lead, courtesy of Spencer Shugrue, who knocked in a rebound following a two-on-one chance for the Blades.

However, Red Deer would strike right back when Ryker Singer got his first goal of the post-season to even things up at two.

In the third period the Blades would regain the lead with a goal from Spencer Shugrue, his second of the game.

Up 3-2, the Blades would expand their lead when Connor Roulette also notched his second of the game to give Saskatoon a 4-2 advantage.

Red Deer kept pressing all game long, showing signs of desperation to tie things up, pelting Austin Elliot with shots from all over the ice.

But Elliot shut the door, making some crucial saves, stopping 23 of 25 shots.

The Blades would add an empty net goal from Vaughn Watterodt to seal it.

Cheers rained down when the buzzer sounded sealing the win, and a playoff comeback that will be etched into the minds of fans for years to come.

It not only was historic from a playoff perspective, but also punched the Blades’ ticket to the conference finals for the first time since 1994.