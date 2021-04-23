Saskatoon Blades hitting historic milestones in Regina's WHL hub

Members of the Saskatoon Blades are making history in the WHL hub, despite a shortened season and year unlike any other.

The Blades are the top Saskatchewan team and tied for second with the Winnipeg Ice in the East Division hub with 31 points.

The Brandon Wheat Kings are in sole possession of first, with 34 points. With less than a week left, the Blades are just three points away from claiming the top spot in the East Division for the first time since 2013.

“They’ve all been must-wins here in the hub. Everything’s magnified with only 24 games. So these last three, we have to put our best foot forward,” Chase Wouters, the Blades’ captain, said.

Wouters became the longest-serving captain in franchise history. The five-year veteran from Lloydminster has worn the “C” for three seasons, which hasn’t been done since the Blades franchise began in 1964.

“He’s kind of a living human being representation of being a Blade,” said Nolan Maier, the Blades’ goalie.

Maier, who has also spent his entire four-year career with the Blades, also made history in Saskatoon. The Yorkton product set a franchise record for wins in net. Maier currently has 89 victories in net, breaking a record set by Tim Cheveldae 33 years ago.

“It’s hard to say that it’s not at the top, I think it’s obviously very special for me,” Maier said.

Blades head coach Mitch Love recognizes the accomplishments of the two players.

“To have those two young men break some milestones for a very storied franchise in the Western Hockey League, that’s very special for them and their families,” Love said.

Wouters is in his final year with the Blades and has played his entire career with Saskatoon. Their game versus Brandon on April 28 will be his final junior hockey game.

“[There are] definitely mixed feelings. I know I’ll miss being a Blade but it’s also time…to move onto a new path,” Wouters said.

The list of historic achievements doesn’t stop with Wouters. On April 15, Rhett Rhinehart did something no Saskatoon defenseman has done since 2012. The 19-year-old notched a hat-trick, scoring three goals against in Sasktoon’s 4-1 win over the Regina Pats.

In the process, the Lloydminster talent also fulfilled a birthday wish for his father.

“On the phone call right before I went to the game he jokingly said to me, ‘Score a hat trick for my birthday present.’ So it’s pretty suiting,” Rhinehart explained.

The Blades face the Winnipeg Ice on Friday at 4 p.m.