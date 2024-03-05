Saskatoon Blades' lead WHL in on-ice performance, off-ice perspective

The Saskatoon Blades are the top team in the Western Hockey League with just eight games remaining in the regular season.

And while they get their opponents’ best every night on the ice, the team demands the players’ best off the ice, too.

Practising up to 2 hours every morning, the Blades participate in around 200 community events over the course of a year.

“It's a part of being a Saskatoon Blade,” said Tanner Chubey, communications manager with the Saskatoon Blades. “Colin Priestner, our general manager, would say the same thing. He's really focused on the person first, player second, and he really believes in that motto and these guys do it every day.”

The WHL keeps track of total community service hours per team, and Chubey says the Blades are at or near the top of the league.

While Rosetown product Vaughn Watterodt is already a fan favourite, Chubey says he’s spent the most time in the community this season for the Blades.

“It’s lots of fun going to schools and seeing future Blades at the schools and they ask us lots of questions,” said Watterodt, who has 21 points and 54 penalty minutes in 52 games this season. “They're always super excited whenever we show up and it's really fun to see that.”

In a long season with lots of ups and downs, Watterodt says he feels recharged seeing the young smiling faces in the community.

“It takes us back to when we were kids and looking up to junior hockey players, and in my case Blades players, so it's really awesome to be able to do that,” said Watterodt.

Having grown up in Moose Jaw, forward Rowan Calvert remembers when members of the Warriors would make a special appearance.

“Growing up in Moose Jaw I was always ecstatic when the Warriors came to my practise or my school. Those are your heroes,” said Calvert, who has suited up for all 60 games the Blades have played this season.

Calvert says a recent visit to a minor hockey team’s practise with teammate Tyler Parr brought back memories. They were so popular that they had to share some time with the team on the other half of the ice.

“It’s a humbling experience because I was there 10 years ago, so to make their day or put a smile on their face is awesome,” he said.

Head coach Brennan Sonne says community service gives the young men valuable perspective on life, especially in the middle of what might seem like a stressful hockey season.

“Perspective is so important,” Sonne told CTV News.

“Missing a pass is not the end of the world. There is real life out there, and real life is hard. It’s not easy. It allows you to be a fuller person and appreciate the game, because it is a game. When you can appreciate the game while giving back and having that humility, it just makes you a better person.”

While the players are busy chasing a WHL championship and a professional hockey career, Sonne says the Blades are also busy creating good young citizens and neighbours.

“While you're trying to achieve your dreams of playing in the NHL or playing professional hockey — that only lasts for a short window,” said Sonne.

“And then you're going to be out in the world and you're going to be a citizen. And we all want citizens that are going to be humble, that are going to be caring, that are going to be great neighbours, that are going to be great fathers, great husbands, engineers, doctors. That's what everyone wants — a great neighbour. And we want to put out great neighbours into the world.”

The Blades are back in action Friday night when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers at Sasktel Centre.