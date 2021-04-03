Saskatoon Blades lose seven game winning streak to Moose Jaw Warriors

The Saskatoon Blades' seven game winning streak has been broken after losing to the Moose Jaw Warriors Friday night.

The Warriors set the tone near the end of the first with their first goal from Cole Jordan.

The second period was scoreless, but in the third, the Warriors came out with two goals and would cap things off with an empty-netter for a 4-0 shutout.

The Blades’ head coach Mitch Love got right to the point after the game.

“When you get out-worked, you don’t create your own bounces. They out-worked us, they won the game,” he said.

Love said the Blades will get back to work before their next game on Sunday against the Brandon Wheat Kings.