The owner of the Saskatoon Blades is requesting to formally enter discussions with the City of Saskatoon about taking on a larger role in operating SaskTel Centre.

In a letter to city manager Jeff Jorgenson, Mike Priestner says the request follows preliminary talks between the two on the idea.

“Following some preliminary discussions between you and I on this matter, I am submitting this letter formalizing my request to enter into discussions with the City regarding the possibility of the Priestner Sports Group taking on a more significant role in the operation and management of SaskTel Centre on behalf of the City.”

Priestner adds that as the anchor tenant for the building, there could be some “synergy” between the team and the City on daily operations of the arena.

“While we are open to any and all suggestions on how such a partnership would take place, we feel we can bring substantial value to both the City of Saskatoon and the users of the arena by entering a public/partnership.”

The letter also describes the outlook for the arena in 2021 as likely “extremely bleak” and says a conservative estimate would see SaskTel Centre lose several million dollars if it remains closed until the fourth quarter of the year at the earliest.

“We would love to share with you our extensive plan on how we feel this partnership would work at your earliest convenience, and how we feel we can assist the building through these troubling times into a great new era.”

The city provided a statement on the letter saying the primary tenant has made a sincere request and the City must look at it in a responsible and respectful manner

“In a letter to the City Administration, the Saskatoon Blades’ ownership group proposes a third-party management model for SaskTel Centre. The Administration has forwarded the letter to the Governance and Priorities Committee of City Council.

“Nothing changes to the way SaskTel Centre operates or does its business. It’s important to recognize this for what it is – it’s a proposal – an idea that has yet to be fully examined. The next steps to take will come from the elected officials.”

The letter is contained in the agenda for the next Governance and Priorities meeting on Monday.