Saskatoon Blades' powerplay scores 4 in win over Medicine Hat
The Saskatoon Blades’ powerplay was firing on all cylinders Saturday going four-for-six en route to a win against the Medicine Hat Tigers.
Blades’ forward Kyle Crnkovic opened the scoring for the visiting team on the powerplay, netting his ninth goal of the season. The Tigers evened the score a minute later, but the Blades would regain the lead on an Egor Sidorov powerplay goal, heading into the first intermission.
Crnkovic would add another powerplay goal with his league-leading 10th of the season. Brendan Lee would add another powerplay goal in the third period, securing a 4-2 win for Saskatoon.
With two assists in the win, Tristen Robbins sits atop the league scoring race with 21 points.
Rookie netminder Ethan Chadwick made 35 saves in the win. The Blades (8-2-1) will host the Swift Current Broncos (2-7-2) on Nov. 3 at SaskTel Centre.
