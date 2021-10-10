Saskatoon Blades' special teams shine in 6-2 win over Brandon
The Saskatoon Blades trounced the Brandon Wheat Kings, netting six goals in the contest, including four goals on special teams.
Tanner Molendyk opened the scoring on the powerplay for the Blades just five minutes into the opening frame. Kyle Crnkovic doubled the Blades’ lead on a short-handed goal, his first of two goals on the night.
Brandon cut the lead in half on a Nate Danielson powerplay goal. Ridley Grieg scored his third goal of the season on another Brandon powerplay midway through the second period, but Crnkovic, this time shorthanded, bumped the Blades’ lead back to two heading into the final period.
Brendan Lee and Rhett Rinehart both had goals in the third, securing a 6-2 Blades’ win.
Of the eight goals scored on Saturday night at Westoba Place in Brandon, six happened on special teams. The Blades (2-1) and Wheat Kings (1-3) meet in a rematch on Wednesday Oct. 13 at SaskTel Centre.
